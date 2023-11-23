Wolverhampton training boss: Don’t forget human elements of getting people back into work

But Davie Carns, founder of National Infrastructure Solutions is urging the powers at Whitehall to start with employability courses that provide the ‘human elements’ that can make all the difference.

"Getting people back into work has been one of our key services for the last five years," he said. "It is something we are passionate about and an area where we have a proven track record.

"We were pleased to see skills recognised as one of the key focus points of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

"We welcome the £1.3bn funding that can be used to support people into employment, which will subsequently empower individuals in achieving ambitions and enhancing lives and communities.

"However, there is a word of warning. Throwing money aimlessly at training courses doesn’t work and we would urge the Government to ensure they step back and ensure that employability training receives the same level of attention and support.

"At the forefront of thinking for entry level course design should be the human elements. Training providers must work with individuals to build confidence, remove barriers, create individual learning plans and journeys for those looking to take their first tentative steps back into the world of work.

"One of the most successful schemes we run is in partnership with City of Wolverhampton College and heavily supported at a local level by the West Midlands Combined Authority. It is a collaborative model benefitting thousands of people and one we believe should be replicated across the country."

NIS has also worked with Armed Forces veterans, the long-term unemployed, those not in education or training and ex-offenders to deliver our ‘Back on Track’ courses.

"They begin with the end in mind – employment," he said. "Our learners are prepared and ready to undertake specialist skills training, whilst giving them a clear pathway to support their own employment ambitions.

"If we get the balance right, the renewed focus on getting individuals into work is a great opportunity to make a positive impact on people’s daily lives and deliver the economic boost the Chancellor is looking for.”