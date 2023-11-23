Express & Star
Opening date revealed for B&M in Stourbridge

B&M is due to open in the former Wilko store in Stourbridge on January 25 next year.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
The former Wilko store in High Street, Stourbridge. Photo: Google

Wilko fell into administration in August, with insolvency experts from PwC seeking to hammer out a rescue deal for the historic retailer.

B&M sealed a deal to buy up to 51 Wilko stores from administrators following the collapse of the rival discount chain.

A sign has now been put up at the building in High Street to alert passers-by that B&M will be opening a store there soon.

