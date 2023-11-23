Opening date revealed for B&M in Stourbridge
B&M is due to open in the former Wilko store in Stourbridge on January 25 next year.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Wilko fell into administration in August, with insolvency experts from PwC seeking to hammer out a rescue deal for the historic retailer.
B&M sealed a deal to buy up to 51 Wilko stores from administrators following the collapse of the rival discount chain.
A sign has now been put up at the building in High Street to alert passers-by that B&M will be opening a store there soon.