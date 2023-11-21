The APC announces new IT director

Sem Mahi joined the Cannock-based business more than 10 years ago initially on a consultancy basis, taking up a permanent position as IT Infrastructure Manager in 2014, and most recently held the role of head of infrastructure and information security.

Since joining The APC, with the support of the business, Mr Mehi has successfully led on a number of key IT initiatives and implementations including the company’s adoption of cloud infrastructure technologies and its suite of integrated applications, the development of cyber security and risk management strategies in addition to enhancements in service delivery management. In his new role, Sem will be overseeing the leadership of The APC’s IT department and the IT support and systems it offers to its depots and customers across the UK.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at The APC, said: “Sem has excelled in his career with The APC and has made a significant impact over the last 10 years to his immediate colleagues and the wider business community. His appointment to The APC leadership team is thoroughly deserved.

“Our people are our most important asset and we are constantly working to create outstanding leadership for the present and future. Employees like Sem are the future of our business and we remain committed to investing in our people, to provide our customers with the best possible service.”

Mr Mehi said: "A decade ago, I joined The APC during an exciting phase of its IT transformation and the prospects for growth and career progression have been truly remarkable. It is an honour to have this opportunity to lead our extremely talented IT team. I'm thrilled to drive forward our IT agenda, building upon our already strong foundations, so that we can continue to deliver unparalleled value to our SME customers and help them achieve sustainable growth."

Andy Taylor will remain as a company director at The APC, with responsibility for providing strategic support to the business. During his time as Network and IT Director, Andy helped to strengthen the business’ IT capabilities, introducing new systems such as New Horizon (customer booking platform), APC Direct (online booking website) and Parcelly (click and collect solution), to enhance The APC’s service offering and end-to-end customer experience.

Mr Smith, continued: “I am incredibly proud of what Andy has accomplished over the last eight years, and I am pleased that Andy will remain a valued member of our directorship, helping to continue shaping the future of The APC.”