Bridgnorth traders get ready for late-night shopping events in run-up to Christmas

Traders in the market town are set to start late night opening on Thursday, November 30, and Thursday, December 7.

The traders in Bridgnorth, which does not have a Business Improvement District, have arranged the late night opening themselves.

Rita Baines from the Perfume Laboratory has designed posters to advertise the late night shopping, courtesy of Bridgnorth Print, for businesses to display.

"This is a great example of local businesses getting together to help each other" said Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, who helps promote the town's traders on her popular Facebook page.

"We hope that by opening at more convenient times for people at this busy time of year will encourage people to shop locally and support small traders on our High Street."

Businesses opening late this year include The Petal Bar, Hopskotch, Pamper that Pooch, Gingerlilly, Courtneys Cup Cakes, the newly opened Booka Books, Urban Angel, Tubeway Records, Mary's Closet, Wild Heart, Fresh from Nature, Alley Katz Toys, Henry's, Apley on The High Street, Ian Charles Jewellers and Shirl's Accessory Shack.

Beccy Ray from Urban Angel said "We look forward to seeing new and returning customers on these special shopping evenings and we will make sure that there is an extra warm welcome for them."