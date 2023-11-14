Revenue grows for Hill & Smith

The group, which includes Hill & Smith Barrier at Springvale Business Park in Bilston, said it had traded well during the period, reflecting continued strong momentum in its US businesses and a resilient performance in its UK businesses.

It now expects 2023 operating profit to be slightly ahead of the top end of current analyst consensus and to start 2024 with positive momentum.

The engineered solutions division has continued to perform strongly and the galvanizing division delivered a robust performance.

The roads and security division has delivered good constant currency revenue growth in the period, with strong trading in our US off-grid solar lighting solutions business.

The group's preliminary results for the year are scheduled to be announced on March 14.