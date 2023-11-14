New CCO for South Staffordshire

Mr Hayward will join the Walsall-based group in January from Wessex Water Enterprises where he was the managing director of a portfolio of four brands.

Before this, he held a range of senior roles within the utilities sector, including operational leadership positions at Wessex Water and managing director roles at water 2 business, Flipper and Albion Water.

Charley Maher, chief executive of South Staffordshire, said: “I’m really pleased to announce this key appointment for our group as we continue to grow and expand into new services and sectors, and to welcome Barry to our team. Barry is hugely experienced in a wide range of commercial fields, and we are looking forward to benefiting from his expertise as we ensure that our group is an inclusive and great place to work, that we offer our clients and customers high quality services and value for money, and that we continue to grow. I look forward to him joining us in January.”

Mr Hayward said: “I am thrilled to be joining the South Staffordshire Plc Group, and to play a part in delivering the group’s ambitions for the future. It’s a really exciting time to join the group and I am looking forward to working with Charley and the team who I know are quite rightly passionate and proud of the services they offer for their clients and end customers. I can’t wait to get started.”