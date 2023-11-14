Hortons pre-lets first unit at Willenhall development

Manufacturer NDB Engineering has signed a 15-year lease on Unit 6, a new 21,400 sq ft industrial/warehouse at Electrium Point.

The firm will relocate from existing premises on John Harper Street in Wolverhampton to facilitate its continued growth and expansion.

Both new industrial/warehouse developments at Electrium Point are expected to be complete in December 2023.

NDB Engineering manufactures safety critical parts and precision machined components for applications including nuclear, defence, oil and gas, and many other industrial uses.

The firm’s owning partner Rebecca James said that the manufacturer had experienced a rising demand for its products and expects the move to larger premises will create several new jobs.

She said: “We’re really excited for the move. The specification of the unit provided by Hortons is exceptional. It has given us the perfect blank canvas to lay out a modern production facility that both benefits our loyal workforce and allows us to continue to invest in equipment and importantly, continue with our growth.”

Her business partner, Andy Williams is excited for the social and environmental benefits of the move. He said: “The unit is very local to our current facility, meaning 100 per cent of our workforce has been retained. This is so important to us, given our staff are key to our success. Hortons has considered many environmental benefits too, including solar panels and electric vehicle chargers, meaning we will continue to improve our environmental impact.”

Unit 6 is one of two new buildings that Hortons is delivering on a vacant plot at Electrium Point that will deliver a combined 41,900 sq ft of new high spec, energy efficient industrial/warehouse accommodation.

The sustainable scheme contains photovoltaic roof panels and EV charging stations, and is targeting an EPC ‘A’ rating. Other features include 50 kN/m2 floor loading capacities, eight metre clear heights and level access doors, with the remaining Unit 7 also benefiting from a large enclosed service yard.

Jeremy Boothroyd of Hortons said: “NDB Engineering is a successful local manufacturer and we are very pleased it has chosen to relocate to Electrium Point. There is a shortage of high-quality industrial space like this in the Black Country and pre-letting Unit 6 supports our decision to speculatively develop the scheme.”

For more information regarding Unit 7 at Electrium Point contact retained agents KWB and Bulleys.