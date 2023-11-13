Tech businesses invited to apply to join West Midlands export programme

The programme is being fully funded by the West Midlands Growth Company and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

The announcement comes as WMGC prepares to expand its successful global growth programme, which supports West Midlands businesses in getting export-ready, as well as providing a comprehensive support package for international companies looking to grow in the region.

The new programme is the result of a partnership with London & Partners – London’s official investment promotion agency.

The collaboration sees London & Partners’ Grow Global programme expanded beyond the capital for the first time, providing exclusive access for 10 ambitious West Midlands scale-ups.

The businesses will be selected to receive a range of benefits to help drive their overseas expansion. This will include expert advice and guidance around shaping a 12-month internationalisation plan, tailored to the company’s growth objectives; networking opportunities through access to relevant events and specialist workshops, led by industry experts; invitations to targeted international trade missions, enabling businesses to evaluate global markets first-hand and valuable partnership opportunities with corporates and investors.

Neil Rami, chief executive at WMGC, said: “To date, our global growth programme has proven a resounding success, helping a number of the West Midlands’ high-growth tech firms to get their global export plans off the ground, while also helping international companies to kickstart their growth journey in the region.

"Through this unique partnership with London & Partners, our enhanced global growth programme will enable us to build on these foundations, using our best-in-class expertise to support even more scale-ups with their eyes set on international expansion, or in taking their business to new heights right here in the region.”

Janet Coyle, managing director of Grow London at London & Partners, said: "As the West Midlands is a global leader in investment and emerging technologies, partnering with the West Midlands Growth Company and inviting applications from export-focused scale-ups seemed like a logical step. I am eagerly anticipating the announcement of the 10 selected companies and working alongside them to shape their international growth strategies."

West Midlands businesses from across the following sectors are invited to apply: business, professional and financial services; creative and digital technologies; life sciences and low carbon.

For a company to apply, they must be a small or medium-sized enterprise employing 10 or more staff, with a turnover (or total equity raised) of at least £1 million and able to demonstrate 20 per cenrt year-on-year growth. Companies must also be in a position to begin or scale exports to international markets and their UK headquarters and primary UK trading address must be located within either the Black Country, Greater Birmingham and Solihull or Coventry and Warwickshire areas.