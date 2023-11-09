Low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines to take off from Birmingham with flights to Istanbul

Some of the Pegasus jet fleet

Low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines is to start flying three times a week between Birmingham Airport and Istanbul?s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

Pegasus will operate flights three times a week route with one-way fares from Birmingham starting at �39.99.

The flights will start from December 21 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Pegasus serves more than 130 destinations in 49 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe from its hub at Istanbul.

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, said: ?We are very pleased to welcome Pegasus Airlines into the BHX fold. Pegasus is a very impressive low-cost carrier whose commitment to sustainable long-term growth is matched by our own here at BHX.

?I have no doubt these new services to SAW will be very popular with sunseekers, pilgrims, business travellers and people going to see family both in Turkey and across the vast array of destinations offered by Pegasus?s strong onwards network covering Asia, Europe and Africa.?

In addition to its extensive international flight network, Pegasus connects guests to Tukey?s top summer destinations such as Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, and Izmir.

Pegasus has been one of the fastest-growing airlines post-pandemic having fully recovered its operating capacity and profitability during 2022.