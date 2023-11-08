Midlands Rich List 2023: Some of the region's richest people and what they are worth

The Midlands Rich List from business magazine Midlands Business Insider has a combined wealth of nearly £35 billion – up 5.4 per cent on the year.

Topping the 2023 list are Denise, John and Peter Coates of Stoke-on-Trent's betting group Bet365 with £8.31bn – up £150 million on 2022.

The undisputed queen of Britain’s gambling industry paid herself a salary of £213.4m last year and the Coates family also took home £93.3m of dividends from their online betting empire.

In second place is JCB's Lord Bamford and family, with wealth up from £5.9bn to £6.45bn.

Profits at the Staffordshire-based digger giant climbed to £557.7m on record sales of £5.7bn in 2022. More than 105,000 JCB vehicles and other machines were sold during the year.

Walsall-born Mike Ashley is in third place. The Frasers Group boss was up from £3.63bn to £3.86bn.

Fifth place goes to Jean Jacques Murray and family, rising from £2.45bn to £2.73bn.

Mr Murray is running the fire protection, air treatment hire, property and hotels empire assembled by his late father Tony Murray and including Wolverhampton-based Andrew Sykes, a manufacturer of heat pumps and air conditioning equipment.

Eighth is former Wolves chairman and property developer Sir Tony Gallagher with £1.27bn.

In ninth comes Caspar MacDonald-Hall and family with wealth up from £1bn to £1.17bn. His business London and Cambridge Properties at Kingswinford owns more than 400 industrial and commercial property sites and is just a part of his Anglo-French real estate holdings.

The Oldbury-based Richardson family complete the top 10.

The family's wealth rose from £945m to £965m. Brothers Martyn, Lee and Carl now run the family’s property empire.

Others in the 100 include:

15: Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan, £702m, of 2 Sisters Food Group owners Boparan Holdings, of Birmingham

17: Richard Harpin and family, £635m, who made his fortune from Walsall-repairs and improvement group Homeserve

19: William Lloyd and family, £470m, of Lloyds Animal Feeds, Oswestry

27: Garry Newman, £297m, of Walsall video games developer Facepunch Studios

28: Simon and Yu-Lin Wilson, £293m, who have sold Halesowen-based InTouch Games

34: Chris Woolridge and family, £257m, of Willenhall-based Wedge Group, the UK’s largest hot-dip galvanizing firm

51: David Beddow, £185m, of Britpart, based in Craven Arms, Shropshire, which supplies Land Rover parts to more than 1,000 clients

58: Geoff Wilding, £174m, New Zealand-born executive chairman of Kidderminster-based Victoria Carpets

64 equal: David Ball and family, £155m, of Elta, a fan manufacturer based in Kingswinford

64 equal: Con Folkes and family, £155m, of the Folkes business empire which began with a forge in Halesowen

78: The Wouhra family, £130m, who set set up, grew and sold East End Foods, a West Bromwich-based supplier of spices, lentils, rice and other Asian foods

81 equal: Carmel Sweeney and family, £127m, who ran the Staffordshire-based Chasetown Civil Engineering and other companies with her late husband Noel

81 equal: Stewart Towe and family, £127m, of Smethwick-based Hadley Industries

89: Derek Passant, £121m, who runs Shropshire-based car and van dealer Greenhous

90: Graham Brown and family, £120m, who runs Dudley-based C. Brown & Sons, a steel stockholder and distributor

The full list, compiled for Midland Business Insider by Robert Watts, an be seen online at insidermedia.com/news/midlands/.

*The list includes those who are working in a business they either started themselves or inherited. It also include those still living in the area who have recently sold their main businesses but retain interests in other ventures.