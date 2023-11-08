Midlands Rich List 2023: Some of the region's richest people and what they are worth
A new list of the 100 richest business figures in the Midlands features individuals and families from across the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.
The Midlands Rich List from business magazine Midlands Business Insider has a combined wealth of nearly £35 billion – up 5.4 per cent on the year.
Topping the 2023 list are Denise, John and Peter Coates of Stoke-on-Trent's betting group Bet365 with £8.31bn – up £150 million on 2022.
The undisputed queen of Britain’s gambling industry paid herself a salary of £213.4m last year and the Coates family also took home £93.3m of dividends from their online betting empire.
In second place is JCB's Lord Bamford and family, with wealth up from £5.9bn to £6.45bn.
Profits at the Staffordshire-based digger giant climbed to £557.7m on record sales of £5.7bn in 2022. More than 105,000 JCB vehicles and other machines were sold during the year.
Walsall-born Mike Ashley is in third place. The Frasers Group boss was up from £3.63bn to £3.86bn.
Fifth place goes to Jean Jacques Murray and family, rising from £2.45bn to £2.73bn.
Mr Murray is running the fire protection, air treatment hire, property and hotels empire assembled by his late father Tony Murray and including Wolverhampton-based Andrew Sykes, a manufacturer of heat pumps and air conditioning equipment.
Eighth is former Wolves chairman and property developer Sir Tony Gallagher with £1.27bn.
In ninth comes Caspar MacDonald-Hall and family with wealth up from £1bn to £1.17bn. His business London and Cambridge Properties at Kingswinford owns more than 400 industrial and commercial property sites and is just a part of his Anglo-French real estate holdings.
The Oldbury-based Richardson family complete the top 10.
The family's wealth rose from £945m to £965m. Brothers Martyn, Lee and Carl now run the family’s property empire.
Others in the 100 include:
15: Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan, £702m, of 2 Sisters Food Group owners Boparan Holdings, of Birmingham
17: Richard Harpin and family, £635m, who made his fortune from Walsall-repairs and improvement group Homeserve
19: William Lloyd and family, £470m, of Lloyds Animal Feeds, Oswestry
27: Garry Newman, £297m, of Walsall video games developer Facepunch Studios
28: Simon and Yu-Lin Wilson, £293m, who have sold Halesowen-based InTouch Games
34: Chris Woolridge and family, £257m, of Willenhall-based Wedge Group, the UK’s largest hot-dip galvanizing firm
51: David Beddow, £185m, of Britpart, based in Craven Arms, Shropshire, which supplies Land Rover parts to more than 1,000 clients
58: Geoff Wilding, £174m, New Zealand-born executive chairman of Kidderminster-based Victoria Carpets
64 equal: David Ball and family, £155m, of Elta, a fan manufacturer based in Kingswinford
64 equal: Con Folkes and family, £155m, of the Folkes business empire which began with a forge in Halesowen
78: The Wouhra family, £130m, who set set up, grew and sold East End Foods, a West Bromwich-based supplier of spices, lentils, rice and other Asian foods
81 equal: Carmel Sweeney and family, £127m, who ran the Staffordshire-based Chasetown Civil Engineering and other companies with her late husband Noel
81 equal: Stewart Towe and family, £127m, of Smethwick-based Hadley Industries
89: Derek Passant, £121m, who runs Shropshire-based car and van dealer Greenhous
90: Graham Brown and family, £120m, who runs Dudley-based C. Brown & Sons, a steel stockholder and distributor
The full list, compiled for Midland Business Insider by Robert Watts, an be seen online at insidermedia.com/news/midlands/.
*The list includes those who are working in a business they either started themselves or inherited. It also include those still living in the area who have recently sold their main businesses but retain interests in other ventures.