Strike ballot announced at new Amazon base

The vote begins as more than 1,000 Amazon workers in Coventry downed tools on Tuesday as part of GMB Union’s Black Friday industrial action at the retail giant.

Strike action will also take place at Amazon Coventry on November 8 and 9 as well as Black Friday – November 24.

Rachel Fagan, GMB organiser, said the action at Coventry will bring the total days lost at Amazon to strike action to nearly 30.

“Now we’re seeing industrial action snowballing with workers launching a new strike vote at Amazon Birmingham.

“With a winter of strike chaos looming, it’s time for Amazon bosses to urgently listen to their workers," she said.