Run-down Brierley Hill petrol station and car hire site gets new lease of life as a gym

Phil and Mark Stewardson, of Stewardson Developments, bought the vacant 0.9-acre site on Thorns Road in Brierley Hill in 2022, with a plan to create a prime commercial property opportunity.

Now, after investing more than £150,000 updating the building, Stewardson Developments has welcomed its first tenant, Retroflex – a gym and personal training centre.

The move has created four jobs.

Stewardson Developments’ director Mark Stewardson said: “We were delighted to purchase this incredibly prominent off-market site, which we have known for many years.

“We have improved a very tired site and can’t wait to see the final stages which will be completed early next year.

“Retroflex have been an inspiration to deal with.

"Their vision for what they wanted to create has been amazing, their knowledge of health and fitness is unrivalled, and the gym has proved to be incredibly popular.

"Undoubtedly this will be a brand that will grow and is a real asset to the community.”

Tom Russell, director of Retroflex, said: “The journey from starting to opening was a mammoth task, especially in the time frame needing to do it in, but with long days and no days off I managed to complete it.

“We have created a family atmosphere where people can come and simply have a chat, even when they don’t feel like training.”

Local commercial property agents, Hexagon Commercial Property, who let the property to Retroflex concluded lease dealings in a timely manner following a short marketing period.

Harvey Pearson, managing director at Hexagon, said: “We approached Tom at Retroflex directly following our advice to Stewardson Developments on the purchase of the site and were very pleased to agree terms quickly. The fit-out looks fantastic, and I would recommend any local gym goers to drop in and give it a whirl.”