Popular pub to close doors for two weeks due to major revamp
A popular pub at Bearwood has shut for a facelift.
By John Corser
Published
The Dog on Hagley Road West will be shut from Monday, November 6 to November 23.
The Dog, Warley Facebook page will be updated to keep regulars informed of progress.
The split-level pub is popular with diners and also offers live entertainment. It also has a beer garden.
It is currently part of Ember Inns.
The Dog has been a pub since 1854 and was originably known as The Talbot and later the Dog and Talbot.
From 1999 it was The Dog Inn.