Popular pub to close doors for two weeks due to major revamp

The Dog on Hagley Road West will be shut from Monday, November 6 to November 23.

The Dog, Warley Facebook page will be updated to keep regulars informed of progress.

The split-level pub is popular with diners and also offers live entertainment. It also has a beer garden.

It is currently part of Ember Inns.

The Dog has been a pub since 1854 and was originably known as The Talbot and later the Dog and Talbot.

From 1999 it was The Dog Inn.