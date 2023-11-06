Gym chain to open in Stafford

The Gym Group's new site at Friary Retail Park, Wolverhampton Road also has an 'open to view' week from November 20.

It will be open around the clock from 12 noon on the opening date.

The group has more than 230 sites across the country including at Kidderminster, Stourbridge, Telford and Wolverhampton.

Stafford will be the 234th to open in the chain.

Membership at Stafford will be from £12.99 per month for the first three months gym which will features state-of-the-art equipment, including cardio and weight machines. There will also be spacious functional training spaces.

Free parking and free Wi-Fi will be offered.

The regular price will be from £19.99 after the three months.

Fitness staff will give tours of the new gym between 8am and 10pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday of the preview week.