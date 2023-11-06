Creating opportunities in Walsall through regeneration

The funding will help in building a brighter future and creating jobs, housing and opportunities for investment.

Walsall Council says it is working with local people to empower them to harness opportunities and unlock their potential.

Part of its strategy is to support people to gain skills.

Breaking down barriers is seen by the council as a priority when delivering regeneration schemes.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: “All of our regeneration projects are designed to empower local people and stimulate the local economy. We want to create jobs for local people, and support local businesses. We are building a brighter future by creating opportunities and putting our communities first.”

The Construction Skills Through Regeneration programme, being delivered by Walsall Council in partnership with Walsall College, is one of the programmes aimed at empowering local people.

The programme will help local developers and social landlords to employ local people by offering grants to support with training and apprenticeships.

James Norris, assistant principal for commercial development at Walsall College, said: “It’s important to create opportunities for young people to gain skills and access work-based learning. When young people qualify and move on from education to build their careers, we want them to have access to lots of opportunities locally, so that they can continue to thrive and add value to their local communities. With a substantial pool of local talent, Walsall is a great choice for investors and businesses.”