New DX depot opening in Stafford

DX has a new depot in Stafford

The depot, located in Stafford, is one of the 15 depots taken on by DX from the administrator of Tuffnells in late June.

It takes the number of former Tuffnells sites to have been reopened to 13.

The new depot is located on the Beacon Business Park and is a 15,190 sq ft facility. It is the latest addition to the group’s parcels network, part of the DX Express division, which provides highly secure, tracked deliveries to both business and consumer addresses. As well as providing further capacity, it will improve operational efficiencies, by reducing stem mileage and carbon emissions, and enhances customer service levels, a key focus for the group.

This latest opening is part of the ongoing major capital programme in the business as management continues to drive the group’s growth and development.

Paul Ibbetson, chief executive of DX Group, said: “The opening of the Stafford depot means that we have now reopened 13 of the 15 depots that we took on from Tuffnells’ administrators in late June. It increases the capacity and capability of our Express Parcels operation, which is growing strongly, and deliversfurther efficiencies, environmental and customer service benefits.