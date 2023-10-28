Inside the revamped West Bromwich restaurant which is offering dishes from around the world

Chef Joackim Gomes

Red Leaf Global Buffet, in West Bromwich High Street, offers a wide selection of dishes from across the world – English, European, Caribbean, Chinese, Indian, Mexican, Thai.

It also provides a roast carvery, caters for vegan and vegetarian dishes and has a fully licensed bar.

Previously known as Red Leaf Village Buffet and Red Leaf World Buffet, it has also recently changed its name again and has taken on around 10 new staff.

There are around 30 staff who work at the restaurant either full- or part-time, with plans to take on more workers in the run up to Christmas.

Ashish Pankaj with some of the desserts

The restaurant has been serving the local community since 2013 and has won several business awards, although was forced to close for around a year-and-a-half during the pandemic.

Staff Beauty Parekh and Joackim Gomes

The recent makeover has included the interior being redecorated and new furniture and counters.

Red Leaf Global Buffet in West Bromwich

Gurbir Singh, 39, who is the general manager and lives locally in West Bromwich, said: "We wanted to add more variety from around the world.

"If you have a family with one person wanting one thing and someone wanting something completely different, here they can get everything in one place.

"It's a buffet so they can eat as much as they want.

"We are getting a very good response. People like it, they appreciate it.

Pastry chef Ashok Kumar and manager Abinash Gupta

"The grill counter is very popular. We do a roast carvery every day too."

Red Leaf Global Buffet in West Bromwich

Mr Singh, who has a background in hospitality and ran other restaurants in India and Yorkshire, added: "We are also going to have a special menu for Christmas."

Jay Damuluri behind the bar

There are set prices for lunch and dinner.