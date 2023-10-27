Black Country building erected to commemorate Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee sells at auction

The front of the school of art

The former Bilston School of Art at Mount Pleasant in Bilston was part of more than £19.5 million raised in sale prices at the sale on Thursday, October 26.

The building, which had a guide price of more than £495,000, has planning consent to develop into residential apartments,.

It was built in 1897 and served the region as a place of education for nearly a century.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “I’d like to think that even Queen Victoria might have had a little smile that a building originally celebrating her 60th year of reign more than 125 years ago is still going to be an integral part of the community.

“That healthy sale – along with a wide range of other high prices achieved at our auction – again underlines the ever-expanding value of property.”

The auction saw 133 lots sold from the 153 offered

The October auction saw 449,419 website pages views, 101,414 video tours watched and 25,995 legal documents downloaded.

Land plots also performed well in the auction, with a freehold site extending to approximately 1.04 acres at Pedmore Hall Lane, Pedmore, near Stourbridge, with a guide price of £10,000 selling for £154,000.

Another nearby parcel of land that extended to approximately 9.91 acres at Pedmore Hall Lane with an £89,000 guide price was sold for £174,000.

A two-bedroomed, end-terraced house at 104 Hall Lane in Great Wyrley with a £91,000 guide was sold for £120,000 on behalf of South Staffordshire Council.

Over in Ludlow, a semi-detached property at 4 Sandpits Road that had most recently been used as a day centre for adults with learning disabilities and had a £120,000 guide was sold for £154,000 on behalf of Shropshire County Council.

A two-bedroomed, semi-detached cottage known as 2 Stone Cottages in Rock, near Kidderminster, with a £115,000 guide price was sold prior to auction for £134,000.