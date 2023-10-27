Notification Settings

Reopened Kingswinford pub/restaurant in demand for Christmas meals

By John Corser

A newly reopened pub and restaurant has already sold out for Christmas Day meals.

The reopened Bell Inn in High Street, Kingswinford
The reopened Bell Inn in High Street, Kingswinford

The Bell in High Street, Kingswinford, reopened under new family management on September 3.

The pub, which is part of the Stonegate pubs group and has a 100-cover restaurant, has been given a £70,000 facelift.

It offers two cask ales and has a front beer garden and a car park for up to 25 cars.

The Bell is opening every day from 12 noon to 11pm except on Mondays when it is closed

There has been a pub on the site since 1842, but the original building was demolished by former owners M&B and a new pub with a restaurant opened in 1990. It was previously refurbished in 2021 and was an Italian restaurant for a short while.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

