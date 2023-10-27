Reopened Kingswinford pub/restaurant in demand for Christmas meals

The reopened Bell Inn in High Street, Kingswinford

The Bell in High Street, Kingswinford, reopened under new family management on September 3.

The pub, which is part of the Stonegate pubs group and has a 100-cover restaurant, has been given a £70,000 facelift.

It offers two cask ales and has a front beer garden and a car park for up to 25 cars.

The Bell is opening every day from 12 noon to 11pm except on Mondays when it is closed