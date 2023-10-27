Aldi reveals plans for new store in Walsall set to bring up to 50 jobs

How the Aldi could look

The supermarket giant has revealed it will put forward a planning application for a new store on Lichfield Road, on land currently occupied by The Royal Exchange.

Residents are being asked to share their views in a public consultation running from today until November 6.

Aldi real estate director Robin Williams said: “I am pleased to announce Aldi is bringing forward plans for a new store on Lichfield Road, Walsall Wood.

“The new store will regenerate the site, which is currently occupied by The Royal Exchange.

"It will provide people with an additional reason to visit the area and spend money in the Streets Corner Local Centre.

“I would encourage all residents to get in touch with us through our website and tell us what you think.”

Aldi plans to invest £7 million into the scheme.

The store would have the capacity for 109 car parking spaces, including six parent-and-child bays, six accessible bays, and four electric vehicle chargers with additional infrastructure installed for more in the future.

All spaces will be free for 90 minutes and for those actively travelling to the site there will be bicycle storage facilities and pedestrian walkways around the store providing safe access.