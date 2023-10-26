JLR electric cars to be made in Slovakia

The Defender is made at Nitra

The luxury car maker's executive director of industrial operations Barbara Bergmeier has confirmed that its five-year-old Nitra plant will be producing electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

The plant will be reconfigured for electrification as part of the £15 billion investment earmarked for JLR’s Reamagine transformation.

It includes the JLR Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton making the electric drive units and Castle Bromwich being repurposed to build body panels for EVs.

The Slovakia announcement follows the opening of JLR’s new £250 million Future Energy Lab in Whitley to develop electric drive units as well as the transformation of Halewood and Solihull to produce next generation electric models

Reimagine will see nine new electric vehicles launched by 2030.

Nitra has produced more than 365,000 Defender and Discovery vehicles to date

Barbara Bergmeier said; "This is a vote of confidence in the plant’s 5,000 skilled and dedicated people and demonstrates the key role Nitra plays in our current successful performance. I also want to thank our suppliers, who have followed us to Nitra and supported our increases in production.

JLR invested 1.3 billion euros to launch Nitra. The new Defender is only built there and has been success story for the company as JLR’s best selling model for last two financial years.