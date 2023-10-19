Launch of Levelling Up business support plan

Codsall Community Hub

Enterprise in South Staffs will be launched at a showcase event at Codsall Community Hub on Tuesday, October 24.

The programme, created by South Staffordshire District Council with Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub, brings together inspiration and insight to give businesses in the district the opportunity to grow and thrive.

Enterprise in South Staffs has received £3.82 million from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with an additional £489,391 allocated to support the area’s rural community and business infrastructure.

Councillor Victoria Wilson, distirct council deputy leader and cabinet member for business enterprise and community infrastructure, said: “Through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Enterprise in South Staffs will offer a comprehensive programme of support for businesses in the district.

“It will encourage job creation, signpost businesses to funding opportunities and help strengthen local entrepreneurial ecosystems to drive forward networking and collaborative opportunities.

“The programme will also encourage innovation and help broaden the introduction of energy-efficient, low carbon technologies and techniques.

“Local businesses of all ages, sizes and from across all sectors are invited to the launch event, Access Enterprise in South Staffs, to hear more about this exciting new programme.”

Access Enterprise in South Staffs will include a business marketplace with a variety of partner stalls exhibiting and refreshments available.

Guests will be welcomed to Codsall Community Hub from 9.30am on Tuesday with the business marketplace open from 10am to 1pm.

Joanne Kemp, business engagement officer at Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub, said: “The Access Enterprise in South Staffs event is a great opportunity for local businesses to come together for advice, support and networking opportunities.