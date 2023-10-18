Shoezone reopening Dudley store with a new look

Shoezone in High Street, Dudley

The renewed space in High Street will offer a bigger selection for customers, including a range of new brands for women, men, and children.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9am to 5.30 pm and on Sundays from 11am to 3pm.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store there will be a number of special opening offers available for its customers.

The store will stock the chain's own brands and a variety of name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Kickers.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Shoezone said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Dudley, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.