Shoezone reopening Dudley store with a new look

By John Corser

Footwear retailer Shoezone will reopen its store in Dudley town centre on Friday, October 20.

Shoezone in High Street, Dudley
The renewed space in High Street will offer a bigger selection for customers, including a range of new brands for women, men, and children.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9am to 5.30 pm and on Sundays from 11am to 3pm.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store there will be a number of special opening offers available for its customers.

The store will stock the chain's own brands and a variety of name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Kickers.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Shoezone said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Dudley, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

