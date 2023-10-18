New technology hub set to create huge jobs boost for Birmingham

Tom O'Connor CEO of Version 1.

Version 1, a leader in digital transformation, has announced its plans for the hub in Birmingham city centre.

The company said the move is in response to increased demand for its services across the public and private sector in digital, data and cloud solutions and next generation managed services, as well as specialist AI collaboration.

New roles will be created in technology disciplines and include multi-disciplinary software engineers, product design and delivery specialists and service management ranging from entry level to managerial positions.

They will be remotely based in the wider region but centred around the new hub, which is due to open officially next year.

The news also comes on the heels of the organisation being recognised as the 2023 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year for Modernising Applications specifically for its work with Birmingham-headquartered National Highways, to improve safety and efficiency across motorways and major A roads in England, as well as appearing among the top five in the UK’s Best Places to Work in Tech.

Tom O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer at Version 1, said: “We are very happy with our decision to increase our presence in Birmingham.

"Our work with organisations in the West Midlands area has grown considerably in recent years, so this local expansion will allow us to embed our presence and continue to service the evolving needs of both our current and future customers.

“The technology talent in this region is impressive and has been a key factor in our decision, along with the support provided by the West Midlands Growth Company, who provided dedicated account management and made valuable introductions to the WMCA to support our expansion.

"Our team here is exceptional and makes a significant contribution to the wider Version 1 business as we continue to grow throughout the world.

“We have established Version 1 as the leading digital transformation partner for some of this region’s major public and private sector organisations. As our business has grown, we have built a substantial base and this next phase of growth highlights our commitment to our clients and to the tech community in the West Midlands,” he added.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “This investment reinforces our region’s status as a destination of choice for ambitious companies across a wide range of sectors. My thanks to Version 1 for their vote of confidence in us.

"They will help the West Midlands to realise its potential to be a ‘science and technology superpower’ – equipping local people with the skills they need to succeed and generating the high-quality jobs of the future in the months and years ahead.”