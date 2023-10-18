Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Businesses welcome full funding announcement for Brierley Hill town centre tram extension

Premium
By Lisa O'BrienBrierley HillBusinessPublished: Comments

Businesses have welcomed confirmation that the completion of the West Midlands Metro tram line to Brierley Hill town centre will be among the public transport projects which will now receive full funding.

CGI of Metro tram on proposed route through DY5 to Waterfront in Brierley Hill
CGI of Metro tram on proposed route through DY5 to Waterfront in Brierley Hill

Details were revealed last week of £2.7 billion worth of public transport projects in the West Midlands following the cancellation of the HS2 northern line.

Business
News
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News