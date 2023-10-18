Businesses welcome full funding announcement for Brierley Hill town centre tram extension

Details were revealed last week of £2.7 billion worth of public transport projects in the West Midlands following the cancellation of the HS2 northern line.
Businesses have welcomed confirmation that the completion of the West Midlands Metro tram line to Brierley Hill town centre will be among the public transport projects which will now receive full funding.
