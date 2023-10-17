Notification Settings

Union calls for answers after Carillion action dropped

By John CorserWolverhamptonBusinessPublished:

The GMB Union is asking for an explanation of why disqualification proceedings against five former non-executive directors of Wolverhampton-based Carillion were dropped.

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR PIC 15/1/2018 Workers leave Carillion offices, Salop Street, Wolverhampton..
The proceeds had been due to have taken place in the High Court in London on Monday.

Andy Pendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “The Carillion affair was a stain on the reputation of British business and the decision not to proceed creates the impression that it is being brushed under the carpet.

“Workers, suppliers and the tax payer lost hundreds of millions in the collapse and yet those responsible seem to have escaped with minor sanctions and fines.

“Serious questions have to be asked as to why those who may have been responsible have been let off the hook at the 11th hour.

“The best that can be said is that it represents good money being thrown after bad, the worst frankly doesn’t bear thinking about.

“Those who lost their livelihoods deserve answers.”

Construction and outsourcing group Carillion collapsed in January 2018 with £7 billion debts and there were more than 3,000 job losses.

The trial of the five,m including former chairman Philip Green, was halted hours before it was due to start despite the Insolvency Service having spent large sums of taxpayers’ money pursuing to that point.

