Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police investigating after teenage boy stabbed at McDonald's

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamBusinessPublished:

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was stabbed during a disorder at a Birmingham McDonald's.

The incident took place at a McDonald's in Kings Norton. Photo: Google
The incident took place at a McDonald's in Kings Norton. Photo: Google

The McDonald's branch on Parson's Hill, Kings Norton, was evacuated following the incident which occurred just after 4.30pm on Monday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was found a short distance away from the restaurant at a snooker hall with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital with a "serious" back injury, though his condition is not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses in order to establish who was involved and what happened.

West Midlands Police has confirmed that no one else was injured as a result of the disorder.

The force has asked anyone who saw the incident or has information to get in touch via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 20/90458/23.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Business
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News