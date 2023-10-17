Police investigating after teenage boy stabbed at McDonald's

The incident took place at a McDonald's in Kings Norton. Photo: Google

The McDonald's branch on Parson's Hill, Kings Norton, was evacuated following the incident which occurred just after 4.30pm on Monday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was found a short distance away from the restaurant at a snooker hall with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital with a "serious" back injury, though his condition is not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses in order to establish who was involved and what happened.

West Midlands Police has confirmed that no one else was injured as a result of the disorder.

The force has asked anyone who saw the incident or has information to get in touch via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 20/90458/23.