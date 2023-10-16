High Court action over collapsed Wolverhampton-based Carillion dropped

Carillion's former headquarters building in Salop Street, Wolverhampton

Disqualification proceedings had been due in the High Court in London on Monday morning.

The Insolvency Service has decided not to pursue the cases against former Carillion chairman Philip Green and interim chief executive Keith Cochrane.

The others are former audit committee chairman Andrew Dougal; former remuneration committee chairman Alison Horner and ex-sustainability committee chairman Ceri Powell.

The proceedings were being brought under section six of the Companies Directors Disqualification Act 1986.

An Insolvency Service spokesperson said: “The secretary of state is obliged to keep the public interest in all cases under constant review, and it was concluded that continuing with the proceedings against the non-executive directors was no longer in the public interest.

“On that basis, the parties agreed that the proceedings should be concluded by way of agreement and without the need for a trial or the associated expense.

“This concludes the proceedings.”

Former Carillion chief executive Richard Howson and finance directors Richard Adam and Zafar Khan have already been hit with disqualifications of eight, 12.5 and 11 years respectively.

Carillion, which employed around 12,000 people, collapsed in January 2018 with £7 billion debts on its books.