Alder House at Vardons Keep

Alder House at Vardons Keep is ready to move into ahead of the festive season.

Elan Homes has recognised that someone considering this property is likely to have a house to sell before buying somewhere new and so is offering the gift of an 'Easy Move'.

Sales director Tracey Ball explained: “Christmas has come early for those with a house to sell as we’re offering to help them wrap up the sale so they can buy the final new home in Tettenhall with our Easy Move scheme.

"There’s no need for the seller to try to find an agent to market their existing property as we’ll value it for them before instructing independent estate agents to market it. When an acceptable offer is received, they’ll be able to reserve a new Elan home. Contracts on the two properties will be exchanged simultaneously and we’ll even pay the agent’s fees.”

Alder House, a four-bedroom detached home, is priced from £520,000 and offers 1,546 sq ft of accommodation.

“Alder House lends itself well to hosting a cracker of a Christmas celebration,” Tracey added.