Wolverhampton off-licence has licence suspended after being caught selling vodka and a vape to an underage customer

The Kwik Save store in Long Knowle Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton. Photo: Trading Standards/Wolverhampton Council

Kwik Save on Long Knowle Lane, Wednesfield, was one of several shops targeted in an underage sales test conducted by officers after they received an anonymous tip-off that the outlet was selling high-strength illicit e-cigarettes or vapes to children under 18.

The council’s statutory licensing sub-committee heard this week that an organised exercise took place on August 16, in which retailers in the city were tested in relation to whether they were carrying out required verification checks on customers who attempted to buy age-restricted products.

A 15-year-old authorised volunteer on behalf of the council went into the Kwik Save and was sold an age-restricted Crystal Pro 600 puffs Blueberry Raspberry Cherry flavour vape and a 250ml can of Smirnoff Vodka and Cola at five per cent ABV for £8.50.

Staff made no attempt to verify the age of the child volunteer or to ask them for any form of identification, members were told. The sale was witnessed by a council compliance officer who was in the shop at the time. The volunteer was refused age-restricted products at other shops that were visited that day.

A Trading Standards officer and a compliance officer then went into the shop to discuss the underage sale and were told store owner Sandeep Singh Nangpal had been called away to deal with a family emergency.

Patrick Burke from PMB Licensing, acting on behalf of the premises, said: “Basically, there was a catalogue of errors that occurred at the premises that day. My client has a two-year-old son and his wife had phoned him to say that his son was being violently ill, so he left the shop and phoned a friend to ask them to keep an eye on the premises. He also had to phone 111 emergency services to get help for his son.

“The person who made the sale normally works in the post office, so was just covering for the time that Mr Singh Nangpal had been called away. Also, at that time they had had a delivery and the man making it was behind the counter, so there was a lot of confusion going on – not that this should absolve them from the issue.

“My advice to all my clients is that if you are dealing with an age-restricted product, then simply operate Challenge 25. I always tell them not to take any chances with anything. We have put forward a comprehensive list of suitable conditions to be added to the licence,” he told committee members.

Trading Standards, the Licensing Authority, West Midlands Police and Public Health all made representations to the committee, recommending they suspend the licence for three months until the new conditions had been added and implemented, to ensure all four licensing objectives were upheld and compliance checks had been carried out.

Council solicitor Ronald Sempebwa said: “The sub-committee’s decision is twofold – firstly that the proposed conditions suggested are going to be loaded onto the operating schedule. However, there will be some additions to those conditions. The first is in relation to single sales, ie – beer, cider and mixed drinks, such as cocktails and alcopops, will have to be stocked and sold in multi-packs and are not to be split.

“The second addition is in relation to super-strength alcohol, ie – sales are not to include any lagers, beers or ciders where the strength exceeds 6.5 per cent ABV. There will also be a slight modification to the Challenge 25 wording.