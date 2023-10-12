KPMG fined £21m after collapse of Wolverhampton's Carillion

The former Carillion headquarters in Salop Street

The Financial Reporting Council said that it had levelled a record fine on the business, saying that it had failed to adhere to “the most basic and fundamental audit concepts”.

Carillion, which employed around 12,000 people, collapsed in January 2018 with large debts on its books.

The penalty that KPMG will pay is on top of the £14.4 million settlement with the FRC that was reached in May 2022 after its employees handed misleading information to the watchdog.

After KPMG was handed a record £21 million fine by the Financial Reporting Council, the audit giant’s chief executive Jon Holt said: “These findings are damning. We have co-operated fully with the investigation, and we accept its conclusions and the sanctions that have been imposed without reservation. I am very sorry that these failings happened in our firm.

“It is clear to me that our audit work on Carillion was very bad, over an extended period. In many areas, some of our former partners and employees simply didn’t do their job properly.

“Junior colleagues were badly let down by those who should have set them a clear example, and I am upset and angry that this happened at our firm.

“Since this audit work was undertaken, we have done an enormous amount to improve controls and oversight across our firm, to ensure that these failings could not take place today. But ultimately it still falls to each of us, individually, to hold ourselves and each other to the highest professional standards every day.

“As an auditor, I simply cannot defend the work that we did on Carillion. As the chief executive of KPMG, I am determined that we face up to this failure, and I am absolutely committed to continuing to work with my colleagues across the business to ensure that nothing like this can happen again.”

Carillion was the largest corporate collapse in the building and construction industry in UK history.