Coffee shop chain opens first Midlands site in Staffordshire

The new cafe in Lichfield

The company is growing grow its presence across the UK.

The new coffee shop with comfy seating is in Bird Street in the city centre and is open daily from 8am until 4pm.

Paddy & Scott’s Muchomba coffee is a balanced blend, with dark chocolate notes and a voluptuous aroma.

It is supporting the company's farm in Kenya.

Scott Russell, founder of Paddy & Scott’s, says, “This is a very exciting time for us as a business. A new cafe means a new chapter. I’m thrilled our coffee will be fuelling the ambition of the Lichfield community.”

The Lichfield cafe features Paddy & Scott’s signature corrugated wall.

Paddy & Scott’s is working in partnership with The George Hotel in the new venture.

Anthony Greenidge, general manager of The George said it had been serving Paddy & Scott’s coffee in the hotel for two years.