Wolverhampton car dealership closes doors on Sundays for 'health and wellbeing' of staff

Brindley Honda Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Wolverhampton's Brindley Group, which has 12 new and used car dealerships across the West Midlands, has announced its showrooms will no longer operate on Sundays in a step towards promoting a "healthier work-life balance".

The new policy started on October 1, designed to help workers and customers "help prioritise the mental and physical rejuvenation".

The move was made to recognise the importance of rest, family time and personal well-being "in a world where work, at times, can dominate every aspect of life".

Che Watson, managing director of the Brindley Group, said: "Our success as a motor dealer group has always rested on the strength of our team and the relationships we've built with our customers.

"By closing our doors on Sundays, we want to convey a clear message: we value the importance of a balanced work-life equation, and we want our employees and customers to relish their weekends to the fullest."

An announcement by the family-owned company said: "The choice to suspend operations on Sundays in an industry known for its fierce competition may raise the eyebrows of some, however, the Brindley Group remain focused on showing dedication to improving the lives of its team members; also strengthening community bonds.

"This decision enables all staff to return to work at the start of each week feeling refreshed, motivated and fully prepared to deliver exceptional service to our customers, elevating the overall customer service to new heights.

"As the news of the decision spreads, others businesses are taking notice and could potentially transform the way that other motor groups conduct their business. In a world where work at times can dominate every aspect of life, the Brindley Group stands as an inspiring agent of change."