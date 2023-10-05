Ladder for the Black Country: College in plea for employers to take on apprentices

The college offers training in skills including bricklaying to its apprentices

Employers in the automotive, brickwork, carpentry and engineering sectors are being sought by City of Wolverhampton College to meet the growing demand from young people wanting to pursue apprenticeships in these areas.

The college has a talent pool of enthusiastic, work-ready candidates keen to start working in the sectors but needs employers to take them on as apprentices and support them through their training.

Apprentices combine doing a real job with working towards achieving an agreed set of occupational standards and employers will be supported to identify the most suitable apprenticeship to meet the needs of their business.

Employers will also benefit from the college's free apprenticeship recruitment service - which will advertise the vacancy, shortlist applicants for interview and ensure all paperwork is completed so that the successful candidate is taken onboard as soon as possible.

And when the apprentice starts the training, staff will visit them in the workplace to assess their progress and provide feedback on performance to ensure they make a valuable contribution to the organisation throughout the programme.

Daniel Degg, head of employer engagement and business development at the college, said: "Apprenticeships are a cost-effective way for employers to recruit and train new staff and ensure they develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours needed to perform effectively in the workplace, which can lead to better productivity and an improved skills base across the organisation."