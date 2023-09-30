Family-run Walsall hairdressers celebrates two decades in business

Owners Paul and Vanessa Horrocks are celebrating 20 years of VIP Hair

Vip Hair, on Landywood Lane, Cheslyn Hay, first opened its doors to customers in September, 2003.

For owners Paul and Vanessa Horrocks, hairdressing runs in the blood, with Paul's mum, Shirley Allison, and daughter, Charlotte, having also pursued a career in hairdressing.

The business, which boasts a workforce of 11, has marked the 20th anniversary with a celebratory staff get-together and prize-draw for clients.

Paul, who is from Stafford, said the key to running a successful business is to "keep moving forward".

The 54-year-old added: "Keep moving forward, keep re-inventing yourself, keep educating your team and looking after members of staff.

"I feel quite proud that our business has thrived for the past 20 years. Client expectation is higher now, you have to provide from the minute they walk in the door from the minute they leave.

"When our clients visit our salon, they are always asked to give us a review and generally they are all five-star, so we have a really high rating which is great, because you want to know what your customers think of you.