The Range could buy Wilko brand, reports suggest

The Range

According to multiple reports, the retailer plans to sell Wilko-branded goods in its stores, with a £5m deal mooted but would not keep any of its stores.

PwC, administrators for Wilko, said they couldn't comment on the reports.

It emerged as the Prime Minister pledged full support for those impacted by Wilko's collapse and its resulting lay-offs.

Rishi Sunak's comments were in response to Tory former minister Brendan Clarke-Smith, who urged the Government to safeguard redundancies and pensions.

The retailer, founded in Leicester in 1930, plunged into administration last month after struggling with losses.

Earlier this week, administrators confirmed all Wilko's remaining shop, warehouse and support centre workers are set to lose their jobs after failing to secure a rescue deal.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Sunak said: "This is a concerning time for workers at Wilko. The Business Secretary is keeping close to developments and we have already started supporting those who have been made redundant, and we stand ready to support others to the fullest of our abilities."

On Tuesday, Poundland owner Pepco agreed to buy up to 71 Wilko stores following the collapse of the high street chain.

PwC said Pepco has sealed a deal which will see the stores reopened under the Poundland brand.