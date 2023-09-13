Staffordshire chambers chief to retire

Chief executive Sara Williams

Sara Williams has presided over Staffordshire Chambers for more than a decade, accomplishing significant milestones that have modernised the organisation and doubled its membership.

“It has been an incredibly difficult decision, but I believe that now is the right time,” explained Sara.

“I am enormously proud of the achievements that we’ve made as a chamber team during my tenure. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported me through these years, including our members, board, council, stakeholders and, of course my brilliant colleagues.”

Her approach from the offset was to build on her vision of “funky corporate”.

“I was able to take a fantastic foundation when I joined the chamber and, seeing its incredible potential, modernised and diversified it,” she added.

“There are many things that I’m proud of during my time in Staffordshire, all of which have centred around my deep-rooted belief in enabling and building confidence, particularly on our work to empower women, drive sustainability and encourage diversity. This applies to businesses of all sizes and with people from all backgrounds.”

She was awarded an OBE for her service to the Staffordshire community in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Mrs Williams was responsible for launching the Staffordshire Chambers Business Awards and making it a profitable annual event.

“I’ve loved being part of Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce and supporting the local business community – who are very, very proud to call Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire their homes.

“The business community here is extremely collaborative and supportive of one another. It’s been a privilege to work with so many enthusiastic and like-minded businesses.

“I wanted to take Staffordshire Chambers from being an established network with businesses attached, to a Chamber that, at its heart, looks at what business can actually do for society.”

During her time as CEO, Sara also increased financial reserves to £1 million and successfully relocated the Stafford office.

She also oversaw an initial investment in the Chamber headquarters at Festival Park, to ensure the building was more sustainable and has continued to invest in future-proofing the organisation.

Ultimately, Sara has always ensured that the Staffordshire business voice is heard and has championed the least advantaged people in the community.

Kate Beardmore, Staffordshire Chambers' president, said: “It has been an honour working closely with Sara to advocate for the interests of local businesses, and I take great pride in having been a part of the Chamber’s journey as she accomplished significant milestones, including winning the King’s Award for Enterprise.

"She is a visionary and her determination and passion is never-ending and I am sincerely thankful for the opportunity to work alongside her.

“I would like to wish her all the best in her retirement and thank her for the guidance and friendship.”

Plans for what Sara perceives as ‘retirement’ include obtaining a Master’s degree in medieval history with a focus on the role of women in history as well as retaining her seats on the board of the British Ceramics Biennial and British Chambers of Commerce. She will also be taking a part-time role as Director at UnLtd – The foundation for social entrepreneurs.