LOungers opens 200th Lounge and is creating 1,000 jobs

Lupo Lounge

The group, which operates all day cafe bars and restaurants under the Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside brands expects to create more than 1,000 jobs in the current year through new openings.

The 200th Lounge is Verdetto Lounge in Buckingham.

It has many in the West Midlands including Faro, Lichfield; Floro, Shrewsbury; Lupo, Wolverhampton; Novello, Telford; Soffio, Stourbridge; Tuppeto, Kidderminster and Verso, Stafford.

Each new Lounge opening results in an investment of nearly £1 million into the local high street and the creation of up to 30 new jobs on average.

Loungers believes that there is scope for at least 600 Lounges across the UK, and intends to open 34 new sites across its three brands in the current financial year alone.

The 200th Lounge opening brings the total estate size up to 238, including 35 Cosy Clubs and three Brightsides.