Severn Trent plans to create 1000 new jobs

The company said it would allow it to react even faster to pipe blockages and flooding.

Chief executive Liv Garfield welcomed new employees at a huge induction day at Birmingham Resorts World. The reactive sewage services crews officially joined Severn Trent from contractor Customer Solutions Plus (CSP) on September 1.

“We are seen as a leader in the waste division and, with your help, we want to get even better,” the CEO told new staff.

Steve Betteridge, head of customer waste networks at Severn Trent, said the new roles strengthen the company's position.

"It makes our ambition to improve performance even further for our customers a reality,” he said.

“This move will help deliver the best possible service for our customers, with improved right first-time completion and reduced repeat work.

“It signals the beginning of a new era – and a new team.”

The insourcing means the formerly contracted service has been taken completely inhouse. A team will now receive fresh training and new equipment including phones, computers and even trucks.

The new team brings additional resources to a wide range of waste management services, including flooding response, potential pollution incidents and sewage CCTV investigations and cleaning.