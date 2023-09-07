Safestore enjoys further revenue growth

Safestore has seen a rise in revenue

Reporting its third quarter trading for the period of May 1 to July 31, the self-storage group announced group revenue is £56.5m, up from £54.7m in the third quarter of 2022, while revenue for the year to date is up at £166.6m.

Frederic Vecchioli, Chief Executive Officer, said: "After very strong comparative quarters in the last two years, I am pleased to report that the group has delivered further like-for-like revenue growth.

"Whilst we have seen some softness in the UK's business customer segment, reflective of a weaker macroeconomic environment, trading with our domestic customers and the remainder of the business has been robust."

He added that Safestore had opened a further two new stores in Spain and added five new stores or extensions in the UK, Paris and Spain to its pipeline.