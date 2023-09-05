Uk new car sales rise 24.4pc

The Ford Puma was the UK's top seller in August

Some 85,657 new cars were registered last month, compared with 68,858 in August 2022.

Despite this improved performance, the market remained 7.5 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, with 92,573 registrations in August 2019.

Demand for electrified vehicles continued to grow, accounting for nearly two out of five new cars reaching the road.

JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 north of Wolverhampton, saw a decline in UK sales. Jaguar sales fell 42.9 per cent to 348 with Land Rover down 14.6 per cent to 1,131.

MG, which is based at Longbridge but has its cars made abroad, enjoyed a 138.6 per cent rise to 3,350.

Volkswagen was the top UK brand with sales of 8,335 – up 17.4 per cent with the Ford Puma at 2,336 the top-selling car. For the year 29,225 Pumas have been sold.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: "With the automotive industry beginning a second year of growth, recovery is under way with EVs energising the market.

"But with a new zero emission vehicle mandate due to come into force in less than 120 days, manufacturers still await the details.

"Businesses cannot plan on the basis of consultations, they need certainty.

"And now, more than ever, Government must match action to ambition, ensuring there are the incentives and infrastructure in place to convince drivers to make the switch."

Mark Oakley, director of AA Cars, said: “With 13 consecutive months of sales growth, the new car market remains robust in the face of rising costs and tight household budgets.

“Meanwhile, the UK car production rebound also continues, stretching to six consecutive months of growth – with a staggering 31 per cent increase in July alone. Accelerated manufacturing and a flood of fresh models making their way into the market is helping to propel sales.

“August's uptick in new car sales isn't the only bright piece of news, as the arrival of September’s new '73' registration plates could give dealers another boost. Some drivers wait for these changes to ensure their new car has the most up-to-date plates."

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, commented: “The sun has been shining on the new car market as summer sales volumes look bright. With supply chain and production issues firmly in the past, consumer confidence in new car purchases has returned. Once again, EVs are the shining jewel in the crown, taking up greater market share as more drivers look for greener alternatives to fossil fuels.

"To get even more drivers to make the switch, the Government could look to turbocharge this trend with better incentives and infrastructure, so that drivers can have more confidence they can charge their EV in more places, for an affordable price."

John Wilmot, chief executive of car leasing comparison website LeaseLoco, said: “Although a 13th consecutive month of growth in new car registrations is grounds for cautious optimism, sales are still well adrift of pre-pandemic levels.

“Also, individual purchases in August were actually down compared to a year ago. It was company registrations rather than private registrations that powered growth last month.

“This is likely to continue to be the case in the second half of the year, as peoples’ finances are squeezed by inflationary pressures, high interest rates and the general cost of living.