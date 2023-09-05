PGS Group's investment in ‘eco site’ delivers jobs

The front of the site

The expansion, which involves 55 new jobs, will allow the group to better serve businesses across the West Midlands and provide them with improved, more efficient, and more sustainable service options.

The group is part of Cannock-based The APC delivery network – the largest independent parcel delivery network in the UK.

Situated on Brandon Way, the opening of this new zero emission focused site – which will run on solar power for at least 80 per cent of the year – comes following significant ongoing investment and commitment from PGS Group to help customers reduce their carbon footprint, and create a sustainable business for PGS long term, ultimately reaching carbon neutrality by 2024.

The new site, one of six within the group, forms part of the business’ growing portfolio to offer over 650,000 sq ft of space within the West Midlands – allowing the business to expand on its APC Overnight, next-day parcel delivery, next-day pallets, and hazardous parcels or pallets on a next-day or economy basis. Additionally the new site will also allow PGS to take a step forward in offering local businesses smarter and more sustainable storage, haulage, pallet and delivery services for customers, supporting their growth and enabling them to service a national customer base.

The new site is part of the group’s ongoing investment into the future and sustainability of its business, ultimately supporting the growth and success of its customers. To date, PGS Group has already invested in a fleet of 10 e-vehicles – for use both within its warehouse facilities and on the roads – with plans underway to trial its first 100 per cent electric articulated lorry later this year, plus further expansion of e-vehicles into the fleet through 2024. The group has also pledged to be carbon neutral by the end of 2024, through investments into a series of international reforestation and carbon capture projects.

Paul Eyles, managing director of PGS Group, commented: “As a business we’re in great shape, and despite the ongoing economic turbulence, the launch of our new eco site is something we’ve been planning for a while to ensure our business is set up for long-term success; supporting our valued customers, as well as reaching our own goals of carbon neutrality. At a time when our customers across West Bromwich and the wider West Midlands region are passionate about protecting the environment, we are committed to supporting their growth and providing them with smarter, more efficient service options to help them flourish in the years ahead. Our new site is just the start of this commitment.”

Alongside the investment in its business, PGS is also expanding its workforce, with plans to recruit a further 55 local employees for the new site across warehousing, transport operations, administration, customer service and management – helping to build on the business’ delivery services and promises to local businesses.

Established in 1992 by Paul Eyles, the group has three other sites across the West Midlands, which also offer specialist haulage solutions for the construction industry, in addition to pallet services and APC Overnight parcel services.

Supporting local businesses across a number of sectors, including ecommerce, construction and automotive, the launch of this new site follows the group’s recent collaboration with Trax Express, which saw the the group acquire Trax’s Holford Way facility, further building on its APC Overnight delivery service offering for local businesses, supporting their growth and enabling them to service a national customer base.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at The APC, said: “The world is still changing, and across our network we continue to work hard to navigate the evolving habits of consumers and the needs of our customers, and quickly shape our business to ensure we continue to provide a great service. PGS. is a fantastic example of this; a business that is clearly committed to building for future growth, and the growth of customers.