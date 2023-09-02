Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Cheers' as new micropub in heart of the Black Country throws open its doors

By Deborah HardimanDudleyBusinessPublished: Comments

A new micropub has opened its doors at the heart of the Black Country to the delight of its enterprising owners.

Mitchell Gatsby at the Beer Bank micropub has opened its doors in High Street
Mitchell Gatsby at the Beer Bank micropub has opened its doors in High Street

Mitchell Gatsby and his family hosted the grand opening of their new business The Beer Bank based in High Street, Quarry Bank near Dudley on Fridaynight to the delight of tipplers.

“We are a micro bar with a difference. This has been a life long ambition of mine to achieve and I’m thrilled to opening doors to the local community that I’ve always loved. We specialise in cask ales, premium drinks and a warm welcome,” he says.

The site, a former pet food shop, has been converted an also has a coffee lounge.

Tipples from regional breweries including Holdens based in Woodsetton and Salopian near Shrewsbury will be on the drinks menu.

Beer Bank will be open daily from 10am to 10.30pm.

Business
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News