'Cheers' as new micropub in heart of the Black Country throws open its doors

Mitchell Gatsby at the Beer Bank micropub has opened its doors in High Street

Mitchell Gatsby and his family hosted the grand opening of their new business The Beer Bank based in High Street, Quarry Bank near Dudley on Fridaynight to the delight of tipplers.

“We are a micro bar with a difference. This has been a life long ambition of mine to achieve and I’m thrilled to opening doors to the local community that I’ve always loved. We specialise in cask ales, premium drinks and a warm welcome,” he says.

The site, a former pet food shop, has been converted an also has a coffee lounge.

Tipples from regional breweries including Holdens based in Woodsetton and Salopian near Shrewsbury will be on the drinks menu.