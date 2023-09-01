Notification Settings

Full list of reduced items in Aldi's latest price cut

Aldi customers will be paying even less for their food shop this week in the supermarket's latest price drop.

An Aldi sign
The budget supermarket has cut the price of more than 30 household grocery staples including apples, oranges, and peaches.

It is the most recent price drop in two months following 130 other cost cuts across the company's entire range.

Other essentials, such as butter, spread, canned food, personal hygiene products and pet treats are also included in the price drop, which has seen items fall by an average of around 7 per cent.

The budget supermarket has also been named the cheapest out of all of its competitors for the 14th month in a row on the consumer group Which?

It was decided by comparing the cost of a basket of the same items from different stores, with Aldi being the cheapest at £71.22 – it came to be £8.37 cheaper than Tesco and £16.02 lower than Waitrose.

Julie Ashfield, Aldi's managing director of buying, said: "Our promise is that we will always offer the lowest grocery prices and we're doing everything we can to pass savings on to our customers. As Britain's cheapest supermarket, shoppers are switching to Aldi from every other supermarket".

Here is a full list of reduced items, what they used to cost, and what they cost now:

  • Everyday Essentials Oranges (5pk) – was £0.95 now £0.89

  • Pak choi 250g – was £1.09 now £0.99

  • Everyday Essentials Apples (6pk) – was £0.99 now £0.95

  • Flat Peaches (4pk) – was £0.89 now £0.85

  • Specially Selected Easy Peelers (600g) – was £1.49 now £1.39

  • Vitacat Supreme Chunks – was £0.75 now £0.69

  • Protein Pouch – was £0.99 now £0.95

  • Active Yogurt – was £1.49 now £1.39

  • Squidgy Pouches – was £0.89 now £0.85

  • Protein Pudding – was £1.25 now £1.19

  • Flora Butter/Light – was £2.15 now £1.89

  • Lurpak Spreadable (600g) – was £5.35 now £4.89

  • Lurpak Lighter (600g) – was £5.35 now £4.89

  • Kebab & Naan wraps – was £1.15 now £0.99

  • Natural Dog Treats – was £2.15 now £1.99

  • Knorr Stock Pot (8 pk) – was £2.80 now £2.79

  • Tuna chunks in Brine – was £2.65 now £2.49

  • Biodegradable Wipes – was £1.09 now £0.99

  • Knitted & Traditional Cloths – was £1.35 now £1.29

  • Always Dailies Pantyliners – was £2.49 now £2.39

  • Specially Selected GF Meringue Nests – was £1.29 now £1.19

  • Raisins (500g) – was £1.19 now £1.15

  • Cal Free Sweetener Tablets (850) – was £0.98 now £0.85

  • Belgian Waffles – was £1.55 now £1.35

  • Muffins – was £1.45 now £1.39

  • Village Bakery So Malty Malt Loaf – was £1.09 now £0.99

  • Kick start shower gel – was £0.59 now £0.55

  • Family Shower Gel (300ml) – was £0.36 now £0.33

  • Viennese Fingers 120g – was £0.99 now £0.95

  • Sparkling Flavoured Water – was £0.49 now £0.45

  • Frozen Skinless & Boneless Basa Fillets (380g) – was £1.99 now £1.79

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

