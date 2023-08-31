Ladder for the Black Country: New Ladder employer partner

Adreas Martsman, (founder and managing director for Carboseal), Nicola Hargreaves (CPC Civils), Con Cunningham (founder and managing director for CPC Civils) and Graham Lees (CPC Civils)

CPC Civils is a customer-focused family business driven by safety and quality.

It was established by managing director Con Cunningham and is a specialist in waterways and water infrastructure, district heating and heavy civil engineering.

The Solihull company was set up in 1985 and renamed in 1997.

Con continues to run the business with many of his family. All at CPC Civils believe that forming strong longstanding relationships with clients and the supply chain, is the key to success and continual development.

By becoming an employer partner it will support and promote apprenticeships across the region.

CPC Civils is expanding and has apprenticeships available for individuals that are looking at a future career in civil engineering.

It is delivering a number of projects on behalf of clients including Birmingham City Council, Severn Trent Water and the Canal and River Trust.

Kevin Davis, chairman of the Ladder Foundation, said: "This is great news, CPC Civils works very closely with many of the national major contractors in the civil engineering industry, which provides great potential for apprentices. As chair of the Ladder, I welcome them as the latest addition to our employer partners."

Recently, CPC Civils won the Heat Networks innovation award for the first installation of CarboSeal by PPR on the Veolia UK Sheffield District Energy Network.