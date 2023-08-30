A peek inside impressive new Staffordshire gym, creating 12 jobs

Inside PureGym: Tamworth

PureGym opens its new base on The Jolly Sailor Retail Park.

Pictures: James McCauley

It will be open seven days a week for 24 hours.

All pictures: James McCauley

The 15,000 sq. ft facility offers hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, stretch, cardio equipment, fitness and cycle studio and a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to be bringing flexible, affordable fitness to Tamworth."

All pictures by James McCauley

"The new gym will be a fantastic facility for the local community, providing even more people with access to low-cost, high-quality fitness facilities which will help to support their overall wellbeing."

"At a time when mental and physical health has never been more important, we can’t wait to welcome new members through the doors of PureGym Tamworth."