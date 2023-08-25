Farmfood closure ‘another loss to Dudley town centre’

Farmfoods in Dudley will close on September 17, bosses have confirmed

The store, near Birdcage Walk, will be bulldozed to make way for a new £24m bus and tram interchange, with work set to start later this year.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Cathryn Bayton said: “It’s another loss to Dudley town centre.

"Farmfoods is a bargain supermarket that’s really popular with the people of Dudley. It’s a big loss but another in a catalogue of losses in the town.

"My issue is that nothing ever replaces businesses that close down. We always lose more than we gain here in terms of investment. However, the bus interchange will be welcome as it’s in real need of an upgrade.”

Farmfoods, off Fisher Street, will call time on Dudley on September 17 after supermarket chiefs failed in their attempts to strike a deal with the council to relocate to a bigger premises in the town centre. Alistair Kay, property director at Farmfoods, said: “Our shop in Dudley sits within the development site for the new interchange in the town centre.

“We understand the existing bus station is the second busiest in the region but is no longer considered fit for purpose.

“We have been in negotiation with the council over an extended period of time and, despite attempts to identify an alternative site for us to relocate to, unfortunately nothing suitable has been found. The shop will, therefore, close next month.”