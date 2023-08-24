Kingswinford vets recognised as 'dog friendly clinic'

Rosie Levene-Barry

Harrison Family Vets opened in January 2022 and has now been officially named as a 'Dog Friendly Clinic', which is a new scheme that was launched earlier this year by Dogs Trust and the British Veterinary Behaviour Association (BVBA).

The practice already boasts a wide range of pet-friendly initiatives including an innovative waiting area with bespoke pods, which are all spaced out to give clients their own space and shield pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room.

Each pod has its own screen displaying pet jokes and facts as well as information about pet welfare and nutrition.

It also has separate dog and cat wards complete with mood lighting, pet-friendly aromas, and music to create a calming atmosphere.

The practice also boasts a digital x-ray suite with dental x-ray facilities, an operating theatre and ultrasonography.

Rosie Levene-Barry, clinic director at Harrison Family Vets, said: “It’s no secret that dogs can find visiting the vet traumatic, but the whole ethos of Harrison Family Vets is to provide a client and pet experience that is second to none. We want everyone visiting our practice to have a positive experience and to reduce fear, stress and anxiety, for both pets and their owners, as much as possible.

“Every aspect of our practice has been specifically designed around the pets we treat and the result is an exceptional and fully pet-friendly practice that offers the highest standards of care in a stress-free environment.

“We’re therefore very pleased to accept the Dog Friendly Clinic accreditation, which is an endorsement of our credentials from two of the UK’s most respected names in pet care, as well as demonstrating our commitment to offering positive veterinary visits.

"Crucially it’s also given our entire team an even better understanding of dog behaviour, dog learning theory, stress triggers and the impact of the veterinary environment on patients, which we’ll continue to develop as part of the scheme.”

Through the accreditation, canine experts provide the tools for clinic staff to learn more about dog behaviour, including how pain and health conditions can be contributing factors to behaviour, and how to reduce the impact of visiting the vet for dogs.

Advice is also provided on how to help dogs remain calm in clinics as well as guidance for dog owners on preparing their pets in advance.

Rachel Casey, head of canine behaviour and research at Dogs Trust, said: “Veterinary care is an essential part of dogs’ lives, but some find visits to the vets stressful. We are very pleased to collaborate with the BVBA to create the Dog Friendly Clinic scheme to help veterinary practices embed the principles of behavioural medicine into clinic life.