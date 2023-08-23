Elcock Reisen invested in new coaches last year

Elcock Reisen, which has bases in Bridgnorth and Telford, phoned customers out of the blue on Wednesday to break the bad news.

The firm has provided away travel for the Telford branch of the Wolves supporters club and is well-known across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

One senior citizen who had been looking forward to her trip to Norfolk on Sunday, a birthday present from her son, said she would told it could be some time before the money is reimbursed by the administrator.

In a statement on social media, Elcock Reisen,which was due to celebrate its centenary in five years, said: "It is with great sorrow that as of today, Elcock Reisen has gone into administration. Therefore all future bookings, holidays and day trips will no longer be able to go ahead.

"We are contacting customers as quickly as possible however as of Friday all offices will be closed.

"Thank you to everybody for your loyalty and valued custom over the many years we have been in business, best wishes to the future. Take care all."

Last year Elcock Reisen invested in a fleet of new coaches.

It has 30 coaches as well as mini-buses.

The company has a school travel section as well as its day trips and holidays.

Advertised in its brochure were a five-week break to Scotland, leaving on August 26, and breaks throughout September and October as well as the traditional 'turkey and tinsel' break in December.

Sheila Offland from Shifnal had been looking forward to a trip to Norfolk leaving on Sunday before she had a phone call earlier today.

"I am in my 80s and really enjoy coach trips," she said.

"I have never used Elcocks before and have never been to East Anglia so was really looking forward to going. It was a birthday present from my son and I know it cost several hundred pounds."

She said when she had the telephone call she asked about reimbursement.

"The lady said that would be down to the administrator," she said.