Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lookers reveals slight dip in profits but revenues rise

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Lookers saw its profits slip despite a rise in revenue in the first half of 2023.

The Lookers Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wolverhampton
The Lookers Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wolverhampton

The car dealership group, includes Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Shrewsbury, Stourbridge, Walsall and Wolverhampton, and BMW in Stafford, said half-yearly revenue grew 8 per cent to £2.42bn pounds in the six-month period to June 30.

The company, subject of a £500m takeover bid by Canadian firm Global Auto Holdings, said all revenue streams delivered growth and reflected improved vehicle supply.

However underlying pre-tax profit slipped 2.3 per cent to £46.1m from £47.2m in the first half of 2022.

Mark Raban, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Against significant macroeconomic headwinds, the Group has once again delivered a good trading performance.

"I would like to thank the entire Lookers team for their amazing contribution and dedication to the company.

"The board unanimously recommends the cash offer for Lookers by Global Auto Holdings Limited at 130p per share, which represents a premium of approximately 61 per cent.

"The board believes that the offer is in the best interests of all shareholders and provides an opportunity to crystallise, in cash, the value of their investments."

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News